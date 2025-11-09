'If war breaks out we have right to defend ourselves': Afghanistan as peace talks fall flat again

As the final round of peace talks between Afghanistan and Pakistan in Istanbul fell flat, the Taliban government on Saturday said it has a right to defend itself in case of a war.

Afghan government spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid said Saturday that Pakistan’s “unreasonable demands” derailed the talks, which ended in Istanbul late Friday after two days of meetings mediated by Turkey and Qatar.

“The meeting ended and the talks are at a standstill for now,” Mujahid told reporters in the southern city of Kandahar.

“We do not want insecurity in the region, and entering into war is not our first choice. But if war breaks out, we have the right to defend ourselves.”

He reiterated that Afghanistan would not allow its soil to be used against any other country and would not tolerate actions threatening its sovereignty or security.

Peace talks between Afghanistan and Pakistan have collapsed without agreement, with both sides trading blame for the failure of negotiations aimed at easing border tensions and maintaining a fragile ceasefire.

Pakistani Defence Minister Khawaja Asif confirmed to Geo News that the talks had ended without progress and that the Pakistani delegation was returning home.

“The talks are over,” he said. “There is no plan for any future meetings. The ceasefire will remain as long as it is not violated from the Afghan side.”

The failed talks come amid rising tension along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border, where clashes in recent weeks have left dozens of soldiers and civilians dead. The violence followed October 9 explosions in Kabul, which the Taliban government blamed on Pakistani drone strikes.

Fighting subsided after Qatar brokered a ceasefire on October 19, but the truce remains fragile. Afghan officials said four civilians were killed and five others wounded in new cross-border clashes on Thursday, even as the Istanbul negotiations continued.

Asif accused the Afghan side of refusing to sign a written agreement, insisting instead on verbal assurances. “There is no plan or hope for a fourth round of talks,” he said. “Talks have entered an indefinite pause.”