Japan protests as Chinese diplomat threatens to 'cut off that dirty neck' after PM Takaichi's Taiwan comments

TOKYO: Tokyo said Monday it had lodged a protest over a Chinese diplomat's online threat of decapitation made after remarks on Taiwan by Japan's new prime minister.

In a now-removed post on X, the Chinese consul general in Osaka Xue Jian threatened Saturday to "cut off that dirty neck without a second of hesitation".

"Are you ready for that?," he wrote, without naming Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi but quoting a news article about her remarks in parliament on Friday.

Takaichi had said armed attacks on Taiwan could warrant Japan sending troops to the island's defence under "collective self-defence".

If an emergency in Taiwan entails "battleships and the use of force, then that could constitute a situation threatening the survival (of Japan), any way you slice it," Takaichi told parliament.

"The so-called Taiwan contingency has become so serious that we have to anticipate the worst-case scenario," Takaichi, long seen as a China hawk, added.

Beijing insists Taiwan is part of its territory and has not ruled out the use of force to seize control of the self-governing island.