Netanyahu and Kushner meet as Gaza ceasefire's first phase winds down

DEIR AL-BALAH: U.S. President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, met on Monday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss the next stages of the fragile Gaza ceasefire, while Israel returned the remains of another 15 Palestinians.

The remains of four hostages are still in Gaza after Palestinian militants released the remains of another on Sunday.

The first stage of the ceasefire agreement that took effect on Oct. 10 is nearing its end. The next stage calls for the implementation of a governing body for Gaza and the deployment of an international stabilization force. It is not clear where either stands.

Israel ended the previous ceasefire agreement earlier this year after a period of exchanging hostages for Palestinian prisoners. At the time, mediators were unable to bring Hamas and Israel to the table to negotiate a troop withdrawal and a plan for the future governance of Gaza.

The latest exchange of bodies

For each Israeli hostage returned, Israel has been releasing the remains of 15 Palestinians, an exchange central to the ceasefire's first phase. The Gaza Health Ministry said the total number of remains received is now 315.

Only 91 have been identified, the ministry said. Forensic work is complicated by a lack of DNA testing kits in Gaza. The ministry posts photos of the remains online in the hope that families will recognize them.

One mother waited at Nasser Hospital in the southern city of Khan Younis, wondering whether her missing 15-year-old son was among the new remains returned. He disappeared while on the way to school on Oct. 7, 2023, when Hamas launched an attack on Israel that started the war.

“Rayyan has been missing for two years. I don’t know his fate, whether he’s still alive or dead,” Shaima Abu Ouda said. She said he vanished near the wall separating Gaza and southern Israel. Her husband and eldest son were killed during the war.