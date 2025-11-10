'Sheikh Hasina facing mock trial aimed at death sentence,' allies warn ahead of tribunal verdict

NEW DELHI: Sources close to former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina have denounced her ongoing trial before Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) as a politically motivated attempt by the “illegal Yunus-led interim government” to stage a mock trial aimed at sentencing Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to death as the tribunal prepares to announce the date for its verdict.

The tribunal, chaired by Justice Md Golam Mortuza Mozumder, has completed hearings in the case accusing Hasina and two others of crimes against humanity linked to the July–August 2024 student movement. The court is scheduled to set a date for its judgment on November 13, a development that has heightened political tension across Dhaka.

According to sources close to Hasina, the ICT has been illegally repurposed to pursue a political vendetta against “Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s daughter.”

“Under the guise of judicial proceedings, they have planned to sentence Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to death, driven by the ulterior motive of eliminating her and her party, Bangladesh Awami League, from Bangladesh’s political landscape,” said a source.

The source charged that the democracy-loving people of Bangladesh believe that the “ongoing wave of mob terrorism across the country is being accompanied by acts of judicial terrorism and mockery in the name of trials orchestrated under the directives of Yunus’s extremist group.”