Suicide bombing outside Islamabad court in Pakistan kills at least 12

SLAMABAD: A powerful car bomb exploded outside a sprawling district court in Pakistan’s capital on Tuesday, killing at least 12 people, security officials said.

The blast, which was heard miles away and also damaged several vehicles outside the court, struck at a time when the area is typically crowded with hundreds of visitors attending hearings.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the explosion but Pakistan has struggled with militant attacks across the country and a resurgent Pakistani Taliban.

Two security officials told The Associated Press that a car bomb had caused the explosion and that 11 people were killed. They spoke condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media on the record.

Earlier, Pakistan TV said at least 13 people were also injured in the explosion. The casualties were mostly passersby or those who had arrived for court appointments, the TV reported.

There was no immediate comment by the Islamabad police, which said they are still investigating.

Earlier Tuesday, Pakistani security forces said they foiled an attempt by militants to take cadets hostage at an army-run college overnight, when a suicide car bomber and five other Pakistani Taliban targeted the facility in a northwestern province.