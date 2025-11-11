Trump says US 'pretty close' to India trade deal, hints at reducing tariffs 'at some point'

US President Donald Trump on Monday hinted that his country is "pretty close" to reaching a "fair trade deal" with India, adding that he will lower the tariffs imposed on New Delhi “at some point.”
"We're making a deal with India, much different deal than we had in the past. So right now, they don't love me, but they'll love us again," Trump said on Monday. He made the remarks during a ceremony in the Oval Office, where Sergio Gor was sworn in as America’s Ambassador to India by US Vice President JD Vance.
"We're getting a fair deal, just a fair trade deal. We had pretty unfair trade deals. They're very good negotiators, Sergio, so you have to take a look at that, if you would please," Trump said.
"But we're getting close. Scott, I think we're pretty close to doing a deal that's good for everybody," Trump said to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who was present in the Oval Office for the swearing-in ceremony.
"That’s right," Bessent responded to Trump.
"In the old days, do you think (former US President Joe) Biden would ask that question? I don’t think so. ‘How are we doing with India?' He didn't know about India. He didn't know a damn thing. That's okay," Trump said.
Trump was asked about the trade deal with India and whether he is willing to consider lowering the current tariff rate imposed on Delhi.
"Well, right now the tariffs are very high on India because of the Russian oil, and they've stopped doing the Russian oil. It's been reduced very substantially. Yeah, we're going to be bringing the tariffs down," he said.
"At some point, no, at some point, we're going to be bringing them down. Without tariffs, this country would be in such trouble as they were for many years," the US President added.
Five rounds of talks have been completed so far for the first phase of the bilateral trade agreement between the US and India.
Last month, an official had said in New Delhi that the two countries are “very near” to concluding the proposed bilateral trade agreement, as both sides are converging on most of the issues. The official had said that the two countries are sorting out the language of the agreement.
Relations between New Delhi and Washington have been reeling under severe stress after Trump imposed 50 percent tariffs on India, including 25 percent for New Delhi’s procurement of Russian oil. India had described the US action as "unfair, unjustified and unreasonable" while maintaining that its energy policy is guided by its own national interest.
Meanwhile, Trump said his country has a "fantastic relationship" with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as highlighting India’s role as an "important" economic and strategic partner in the Indo-Pacific region.
"We have a fantastic relationship with the Prime Minister, (Narendra) Modi, and Sergio (Gor) has only enhanced that because he's become already friendly with the Prime Minister," Trump said during Gor's swearing-in.
"Knowing that Sergio is going to be the Ambassador, they would call constantly to say, 'let's get to know this man', and they like what they see," the US President added.
US Vice President J D Vance administered the oath of office to Gor at a special ceremony in the Oval Office.
Trump presided over the ceremony that was attended by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, US Attorney General Pam Bondi, United States Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro as well as Senator Lindsey Graham and widow of political activist Charlie Kirk, Erika Kirk, among other officials and lawmakers.
Trump said that Gor is going to have "great success" in India, as he described the bilateral relationship between India and the US as "very important."
Trump said India has the fastest-growing middle class and is an "important" economic and strategic security partner in the Indo-Pacific region. "It's an amazing country, actually, 1.5 billion people. China has 1.4 billion. Those are two big countries. As Ambassador, Sergio will work to fortify our country's bond, promote investments in key US industries and technologies, increase American energy exports and expand our security cooperation," Trump said.
The US Senate had in October confirmed Gor to serve as the United States' next ambassador to India.
In August, Trump had promoted Gor, Director of Presidential Personnel, to be the next US Ambassador to India and Special Envoy for South and Central Asian Affairs.
Trump said that in his role as Special Envoy for South and Central Asia, Gor will be a "key emissary to a very important group of nations at the crossroads between East and West."
Trump noted that last week, he was "honoured" to host leaders of the five central Asian countries in the White House.
Trump had hosted the leaders of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan at the White House.
"We had an amazing meeting the other night at the White House, and I'm confident that Sergio will do an outstanding job and make our country and all of his friends very proud. But I'm very proud of Sergio. I've known him for a long time, and he's a great guy, and most people love him," he said.
"Some people don't like him so much. I'll be honest with you, Sergio," Trump said amid laughter from the attendees.
"Some people, when they don't like Sergio, they don't like him, but when they like him, they like him more than anybody. But most of them really are the like category. And I just want to say that I think he's going to be an outstanding representative for the United States of America. And it's a big deal. Being the Ambassador to India is a big deal. So Sergio, congratulations. I know you're going to do a fantastic job," Trump said.
Gor had met Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Delhi last month.
Modi had said in a post on X that he was "glad" to receive Gor and expressed confidence that "his tenure will further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership."
Gor, who had presented PM Modi with a framed photograph of the joint press conference by him and Trump in the White House in February, had said in a post on X, "An honour to be with PM @narendramodi this evening. Our relationship with India will only strengthen over the months ahead."
Trump had signed the photograph with the message "Mr Prime Minister, you are great."
Jaishankar had said in a post on X that he was "pleased" to meet Gor. "Discussed the India-US relationship and its global significance. Wish him the best for his new responsibility."