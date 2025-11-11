Turkish military plane with 20 on board crashes in Georgia; some feared dead

ISTANBUL: A Turkish military cargo plane with 20 people on board crashed in Georgia near the border with Azerbaijan on Tuesday, authorities said, but they gave no immediate confirmation of feared casualties.

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and top officials from Georgia and Azerbaijan signaled that at least some of those aboard were believed to have been killed, without providing details.

Video footage aired on Turkish news outlets appeared to show the aircraft spiraling down and leaving a trail of white smoke.

The C-130 plane had taken off from Azerbaijan and was on its way back to Turkey when it crashed, Turkey's Ministry of National Defense said on X.

The ministry said there were 20 military personnel on board, including crew members. Georgian authorities reached the crash site at around 5 p.m. (1400 GMT), Turkey's Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said, adding that a search and rescue operation was continuing.