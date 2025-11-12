House returns for vote to end the government shutdown after nearly two months away

The compromise to end the shutdown

The Senate legislation included buy-in from eight senators who broke ranks with the Democrats after reaching the conclusion that Republicans would not bend on the health care tax credits. Meanwhile, the shutdown's toll was growing by the day. Wednesday was Day 43.

The compromise funds three annual spending bills and extends the rest of government funding through Jan. 30. Republicans promised to hold a vote by mid-December to extend the health care subsidies, but there is no guarantee of success.

“We had reached a point where I think a number of us believed that the shutdown had been very effective in raising the concern about health care,” said Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H. The promise for a future vote “gives us an opportunity to continue to address that going forward."

The legislation includes a reversal of the firing of federal workers by the Trump administration since the shutdown began. It also protects federal workers against further layoffs through January and guarantees they are paid once the shutdown is over. The bill for the Agriculture Department means people who rely on key food assistance programs will see those benefits funded without threat of interruption through the rest of the budget year.

The package includes $203.5 million to boost security for lawmakers and an additional $28 million for the security of Supreme Court justices.

Democrats are also seizing on language that would give senators the opportunity to sue when a federal agency or employee searches their electronic records without notifying them. The language seems aimed at helping Republican lawmakers pursue damages if their phone records were analyzed by the FBI as part of an investigation into Trump's efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss to Democrat Joe Biden.

“We're going to tattoo that provision, just like we're going to tattoo the Republican health care crisis, on the foreheads of every single House Republican who dares vote for this bill,” Jeffries said.

Republican Rep. Tom Cole of Oklahoma, chairman of the House Appropriations Committee, said Democrats were being hypocritical in blaming the GOP for the expiring tax credit.

“It's a subsidy on top of a subsidy. Our friends added it during COVID,” he said of Democrats. “COVID is over. They set a date certain that the subsidies would run out. They chose the date. ... By the way, they did it without any Republican votes.”

Many Democrats are calling the passage of the spending bill a mistake. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer of New York, who received blowback from his party in March when he voted to keep the government open, said he could not support the bill “because it fails to do anything of substance to fix America's healthcare crisis.”

Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, who caucuses with the Democrats, said giving up the fight was a “horrific mistake.” Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., agreed, saying that voters who overwhelmingly supported Democrats in last week’s elections were urging them to “hold firm.”