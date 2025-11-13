Bangladesh braces for disruptions as former ruling party calls for lockdown to protest Hasina trial

DHAKA: The Bangladesh capital on Thursday woke up to heightened security vigil over the Dhaka lockdown call by deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina's now disbanded Awami League in protest against her trial over last year’s protests that left hundreds dead.

Hasina faces charges of crimes against humanity involving a crackdown on the student-led uprising that ended her 15-year rule in August 2024. She has been in exile in India since then and has not been seen in public or online.

A special tribunal in Bangladesh’s capital, Dhaka, is expected to announce a verdict against Hasina on Monday, chief prosecutor Tajul Islam said during a news conference Thursday.

Hasina’s now-banned Awami League party urged its supporters and others to protest while the government and opposition to Hasina vowed to stop them

Schools in Dhaka and major cities across Bangladesh switched to online classes and examinations while public transportation was severely disrupted Thursday as the government heightened security across the country.

Dhaka has suffered incidents of vandalism this week as usually clogged streets remained mostly empty Thursday.

A fire bomb was thrown at a government office in Gopalganj district, which is Hasina’s ancestral home and a stronghold for her party. An office of Grameen Bank, a small loan institution founded by Bangladesh's current interim leader, Muhammad Yunus, was torched Wednesday in eastern Bangladesh, local media reported