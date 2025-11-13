EU investigates Google over concerns content is unfairly demoted in search results

BRUSSELS: European Union regulators said Thursday they’re investigating whether Google is unfairly demoting some content from media publishers in search results under a policy the company says is aimed at combating scammers.

Brussels moved forward despite the risk of incurring the wrath of President Donald Trump, who has lashed out at the 27-nation bloc’s digital regulations and vowed to retaliate if American tech companies are penalized.

The investigation could result in the latest multibillion-euro fine for the U.S. digital giant from the European Commission, which is the bloc’s highest antitrust enforcer.

“We are concerned that Google’s policies do not allow news publishers to be treated in a fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory manner in its search results,” said Teresa Ribera, an executive vice-president at the Commission.

“We will investigate to ensure that news publishers are not losing out on important revenues at a difficult time for the industry, and to ensure Google complies with the Digital Markets Act,” Ribera added, referring to the bloc’s sweeping rulebook designed to stop tech companies from monopolizing digital markets.

The commission, the EU’s executive branch, said it had received indications that Google is demoting certain search results according to its site reputation abuse policy.

But Google said the policy protects European users from “deceptive, low quality content and scams” and “shady tactics” used to promote them so that they show up in search results.