Pakistan grants lifetime immunity to president, current army chief

Islamabad: Pakistan's parliament on Thursday approved a sweeping constitutional amendment granting lifetime immunity to the president and current army chief, a move critics warned would erode democratic checks and judicial independence.

The 27th amendment, passed by a two-thirds majority, also consolidates military power under a new Chief of Defence Forces role and establishes a Federal Constitutional Court.

The changes grant army chief Asim Munir, recently promoted to field marshal after Pakistan's clash with India in May, command over the army, air force and the navy.

Munir, like other top military brass, would enjoy lifelong protections.

Any officer promoted to field marshal, marshal of the air force, or admiral of the fleet will now retain rank and privileges for life, remain in uniform, and enjoy immunity from criminal proceedings -- protections previously reserved only for the head of state.