Donald Trump urges Justice Department to probe Jeffrey Epstein's ties with Democrats, others

US President Donald Trump on Friday urged the Department of Justice to investigate prominent Democrats, including former President Bill Clinton, over their ties to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, "Now that the Democrats are using the Epstein Hoax, involving Democrats, not Republicans, to try and deflect from their disastrous SHUTDOWN, and all of their other failures, I will be asking A.G. Pam Bondi, and the Department of Justice, together with our great patriots at the FBI, to investigate Jeffrey Epstein’s involvement and relationship with Bill Clinton, Larry Summers, Reid Hoffman, J.P. Morgan, Chase, and many other people and institutions, to determine what was going on with them, and him."

"This is another Russia, Russia, Russia Scam, with all arrows pointing to the Democrats. Records show that these men, and many others, spent large portions of their life with Epstein, and on his “Island.” Stay tuned," he added.