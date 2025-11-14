Massive Russian strikes hit Kyiv; 11 injured as debris sparks fires across multiple districts

KYIV: Russia unleashed a massive combined attack on Kyiv early Friday, sparking fires and scattering debris across many districts of the capital, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

At least 11 people were injured as emergency crews responded to multiple strikes, he said in a statement.

Five people were hospitalized, including one man in critical condition and a pregnant woman, after a series of powerful explosions sounded in the city and airs defenses were activated.

The attack on the capital was ongoing, officials said, urging residents to remain in shelters until the air raid alert is lifted. City authorities warned that power and water outages are possible.

In the Darnytskyi district, debris landed in the yard of a residential building and on the grounds of an educational facility. A car caught fire after being hit by falling fragments.

In the Dniprovskyi district, debris damaged three apartment buildings, a private household and caused a fire in an open area.

In the Podilskyi district, five residential buildings and a nonresidential structure were damaged.

In the Shevchenkivskyi district, falling debris sparked a fire in an open area near a medical facility and inside a nonresidential building.