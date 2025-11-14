UN launches drive to combat rising climate disinformation at COP30 in Brazil

BELÉM: US President Donald Trump calls climate change “a con job” and a gigantic hoax. Other leaders have been known to say that the climate hasn’t changed, we have. The United Nations has now decided to fight such climate disinformation by populist leaders and vested interests like the oil and gas industry through a new initiative.

As the Amazon hosts the climate summit (COP30) this year, Brazilian President Lula has called it the “COP of truth,” a pointed nod to a growing threat. While negotiators debate climate finance and fossil fuel phaseouts, false information is undermining the factual, scientific basis needed for any agreement to work. For India, where millions rely on social media for news, this struggle over accurate information may prove as important as negotiations over money or energy policy. ​

The volume of false climate claims is staggering. Between July and September 2025, online posts containing COP-related misinformation surged by 267%, with over 14,000 documented instances. The methods have grown more sophisticated. Artificial intelligence now generates fake videos of flooding in Belém, and forged statements from major institutions. These deepfakes spread faster than fact-checkers can respond. ​

Behind much of this fake news lies deliberate strategy. Energy companies and their lobby groups have pushed more than 2,400 false or misleading claims about renewable energy since last year’s climate summit. Their message is consistent. Renewable energy won’t work reliably, it costs too much, and switching away from fossil fuels will destroy jobs. This is not honest debate. It is an organized effort to delay action.

India faces a particular vulnerability. Surveys show that 57% of Indians incorrectly believe natural gas, a fossil fuel, helps fight climate change, while 41% think electric vehicle batteries cannot be reused. More troubling is the fact that one-third of Indians believe the country cannot afford climate commitments by 2050, a narrative that blends legitimate concerns about equity with manufactured doubt. In India, climate denial has wrapped itself in arguments about fairness and development rights, making it harder to counter with simple fact-checking.​

The problem worsens because India lacks strong systems for verifying climate claims and ensuring transparency around data. Unlike many countries with established fact-checking networks, India’s climate discussion remains vulnerable to polarized, politicized narratives on renewable energy, forest protectionand economic growth.