Big Oil lobbyists outnumber climate vulnerable nations at Brazil summit

Over 1,600 fossil fuel lobbyists have shown up at the UN climate summit, making up one in every 25 registered attendees at talks designed to move the world away from coal, oil and gas.

This is the highest share of industry representatives since civil society organisations began tracking who attends these annual meetings. It raises a basic question: can the fossil fuel era end when those who built it and still profit from delay are writing the rules?

It’s like inviting the fox into the henhouse, a climate activist said.

The Kick Big Polluters Out coalition analysed the attendee list and found fossil fuel lobbyists outnumber every country’s team, except host Brazil. The 1,602 industry representatives are a 12% jump in their share compared to last year’s summit in Baku, Azerbaijan, where 1,773 lobbyists showed up.At the 2023 Dubai summit, the coalition counted 2,456 fossil fuel representatives, but total attendance that year was much larger.

The lobbyists got two-thirds more passes than all delegates combined from the 10 countries hit hardest by climate disasters. About 599 got in through national delegations, giving them direct access to closed-door negotiations.

The push to limit industry access stems from proof that big oil companies hid what they knew. In 1977, Exxon scientist James Black told executives that carbon dioxide from burning fossil fuels was heating the planet.By 1982, Exxon’s own climate models predicted temperature rises as accurately as independent scientists would years later. But Exxon chose to pay groups to cast doubt on climate science in public.

The American Petroleum Institute formed a carbon dioxide task force in the 1970s that told member companies about warming risks. In 1998, the lobby group drew up plans to convince people that climate science was uncertain, manufacturing doubt.