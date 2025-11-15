First major winter rains pummel Gaza, destroying makeshift shelters

DEIR AL-BALAH: The first heavy rainfall of the season sent water cascading Saturday through the sprawling Muwasi tent camp in the Gaza Strip, as the embattled enclave struggles to cope with flooding and devastated infrastructure from two years of war.

Residents attempted to dig trenches to direct the water from flooding their tents, as rain dripped through tears in tarpaulins and makeshift shelters. The first rain of the season pounded down in intermittent bursts, soaking the scant belongings families have managed to save. Strong winds can also topple tents and destroy families’ attempts to gather food and supplies as another bleak winter sets in.

Two weeks ago, Bassil Naggar bought a new tent from the black market for 2300 NIS ($712.50), because the scorching summer sun had worn his old tent thin. Still, rainwater leaked through his tent.

“I spent all (Friday) pushing water out of my tent,” Naggar said, adding that his neighbors’ tents and belongings were completely wrecked. “Water puddles are inches high, and there is no proper drainage,” he said Barefoot children splashed in puddles as women made tea outside under dark clouds.

According to the U.N., Muwasi, which was largely undeveloped dunes before the Israeli military designated it a humanitarian zone early in the war, held up to 425,000 displaced Palestinians this past summer, the vast majority living in makeshift temporary tents. The Israeli defense body in charge of humanitarian aid in the Gaza Strip has said it is allowing in winterization materials, including blankets and heavy tarpaulins, but aid organizations warn the efforts are far from sufficient when temperatures plummet in the winter and the wind whips off the sea.