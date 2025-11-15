Lawyers’ group urges Canadian government to classify extortion as terrorism offence amid escalating threats

CHANDIGARH: After threats to lawyers in British Columbia, there is now a growing demand that the Canadian federal government immediately classify extortion as a terrorism offence under the Criminal Code, as unabated extortion calls have begun engulfing the legal community.

On November 14, the Law Society of British Columbia issued a notice titled “New threats to physical safety of lawyers”, warning its members of recent incidents in which lawyers were threatened and asked for substantial sums of money, along with explicit threats to their physical safety. The society advised that any lawyer receiving such a threat should immediately contact local police.

The notice stated that the Law Society of B.C. is aware of recent incidents of these threats and added that police may involve the new Extortion Task Force, which the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has also recently joined.

B.C.’s new Extortion Task Force has been established to confront the growing wave of shootings, threats, and intimidation linked to organised crime. The CBSA has joined the task force to counter foreign-linked extortion networks and accelerate enforcement action.

In a statement, Conservative MLA for Richmond–Queensborough Steve Kooner, the Opposition attorney general critic and a practising lawyer, said the Law Society’s confirmation of a new wave of threats targeting lawyers is alarming. According to the Law Society, multiple lawyers have recently been threatened with serious physical harm unless they provided substantial sums of money, a disturbing escalation in British Columbia’s rapidly worsening extortion crisis.

“As Attorney General Critic, I am deeply concerned that violent criminal networks are now targeting the very professionals who uphold our justice system. When lawyers — officers of the court — are being told to pay large sums or face physical harm, it shows how badly the NDP has lost control of public safety,” Kooner said.

He added that these developments underscore the urgent need for stronger, proactive measures rather than the “slow and reactive posture” British Columbians have come to expect under the NDP.