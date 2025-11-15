Lawyers’ group urges Canadian government to classify extortion as terrorism offence amid escalating threats

CHANDIGARH: After threats to lawyers in British Columbia, there is now a growing demand that the Canadian federal government immediately classify extortion as a terrorism offence under the Criminal Code, as unabated extortion calls have begun engulfing the legal community.
On November 14, the Law Society of British Columbia issued a notice titled “New threats to physical safety of lawyers”, warning its members of recent incidents in which lawyers were threatened and asked for substantial sums of money, along with explicit threats to their physical safety. The society advised that any lawyer receiving such a threat should immediately contact local police.
The notice stated that the Law Society of B.C. is aware of recent incidents of these threats and added that police may involve the new Extortion Task Force, which the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has also recently joined.
B.C.’s new Extortion Task Force has been established to confront the growing wave of shootings, threats, and intimidation linked to organised crime. The CBSA has joined the task force to counter foreign-linked extortion networks and accelerate enforcement action.
In a statement, Conservative MLA for Richmond–Queensborough Steve Kooner, the Opposition attorney general critic and a practising lawyer, said the Law Society’s confirmation of a new wave of threats targeting lawyers is alarming. According to the Law Society, multiple lawyers have recently been threatened with serious physical harm unless they provided substantial sums of money, a disturbing escalation in British Columbia’s rapidly worsening extortion crisis.
“As Attorney General Critic, I am deeply concerned that violent criminal networks are now targeting the very professionals who uphold our justice system. When lawyers — officers of the court — are being told to pay large sums or face physical harm, it shows how badly the NDP has lost control of public safety,” Kooner said.
He added that these developments underscore the urgent need for stronger, proactive measures rather than the “slow and reactive posture” British Columbians have come to expect under the NDP.
“This crisis has already harmed business owners, homeowners, families, and now legal professionals. As Attorney General Critic, I will continue pushing for real accountability and real solutions — not the NDP’s pattern of delay, denial, and damage control,” he said.
Kooner is now demanding that the Attorney General, the Premier, and the federal government move immediately to classify extortion as a terrorism offence when organised criminals use violence, fear, and intimidation to coerce money from British Columbians.
“Legal protectors of our justice system are now under attack. If violent criminal groups are terrorising our communities, then the law must treat them as terrorists. British Columbians deserve the strongest possible measures — not excuses,” he said.
British Columbia RCMP spokesperson Vanessa Munn told local media that police were aware of the threats but could not confirm active investigations involving lawyers as victims. She reiterated, “We encourage anyone who is receiving extortion threats not to pay and to immediately report to their local police.”
On November 7, the CBSA deported three foreign nationals, the first under the task force, tied to the network targeting Punjabi businesses. The agency noted the dual Punjabi ties among victims and suspects, following an investigation linking them to ongoing extortion threats, shootings, and violence targeting Indian-origin Punjabi businesses in the Lower Mainland of British Columbia.
On October 28, prominent Indian-origin Punjabi businessman Darshan Singh Sahsi, 68, a leading figure in the Abbotsford community, was shot dead outside his house. He hailed from Rajgarh village near Doraha in Ludhiana.
On October 29, gunshots were fired at the home of Punjabi singer Channi Nattan in Canada. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for both Sahsi’s killing and the shooting incident at Nattan’s residence.
Meanwhile, Kap’s Cafe, the Surrey-based restaurant owned by comedian Kapil Sharma, has been targeted three times this year, with shooting incidents occurring just weeks after it reopened following earlier attacks in the summer.
On August 23, Abbotsford businessman Arshdeep Singh Arora reported a gasoline-fuelled arson attempt, followed by a death threat posted on social media: “See what we did to you? Now you have three days ... we will kill you.”
On June 7, Surrey temple president Satish Kumar’s home was shot at for the third time in weeks, following attacks on his businesses. He publicly demanded action at community meetings.
According to the Surrey Police Service, 65 extortion cases have been reported in Surrey so far this year, 35 of which involved gunfire.
Last year, the CBSA opened 184 criminal investigations into suspected offences under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act. The agency is responsible for identifying, investigating, and prosecuting individuals and entities connected to organised crime, human smuggling, immigration fraud, terrorism, and other violations of the Customs Act and IRPA.