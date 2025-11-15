Trump says will sue BBC for up to 5 billion dollars over video edit

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said Friday he would sue the BBC for up to $5 billion after the British broadcaster apologized for a misleading edit of one of his speeches, but said it would not pay damages.

"We'll sue them for anywhere between a billion and five billion dollars, probably some time next week. I think I have to do it. They've even admitted that they cheated," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One.

Trump's lawyers sent the BBC a letter on Monday accusing it of defaming the president with the video of the speech before the 2021 US Capitol riot and giving it until Friday to apologize and pay compensation.

"The people of the UK are very angry about what happened, as you can imagine, because it shows the BBC is fake news," Trump said late Friday.

He added that he planned to raise the BBC issue with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who has backed the broadcaster's independence while avoiding taking sides against Trump.

"I'm going to call him over the weekend. He actually called me. He's very embarrassed," Trump said.