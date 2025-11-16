A slowing wartime economy pushes the Kremlin to tap consumers for revenue

After two years of robust growth fueled by military spending on the war in Ukraine, Russia’s economy is slowing. Oil revenues are down, the budget deficit is up and defense spending has leveled off.

The Kremlin needs money to keep its finances steady — and it’s clear where President Vladimir Putin intends to get it: at the cash register, from ordinary people and small businesses.

An increase in value-added tax to 22% from 20% is expected to add as much as 1 trillion rubles, or about $12.3 billion, to the state budget. The increase is contained in legislation already making its way through Russia’s compliant parliament and would take effect from Jan. 1.

More tax and fee increases are on the way

On top of the rate increase, the legislation lowers the threshold for requiring businesses to collect VAT to a mere 10 million rubles (about $123,000) in annual sales revenue, in stages by 2028. That's down from 60 million rubles, or $739,000. That change is aimed in part at tax avoidance schemes in which companies split their operations to skirt the threshold.

But it also will hit previously exempt businesses like corner convenience stores and beauty salons.

The government also has proposed increasing taxes on spirits, wine, beer, cigarettes and vapes. For instance, the tax on stronger spirits such as vodka would go up by 84 rubles per liter of pure alcohol, which works out to 17 rubles or about 20 US cents for a half-liter bottle, or about 5% of the minimum price of 349 rubles ($4.31).

Fees for renewing driver's licenses or getting an international license also are going up, and a key tax break on imported cars is being axed. The government is weighing a tech tax on digital equipment including smartphones and notebooks of up to 5,000 rubles ($61.50) for the highest priced items, the Kommersant news site reported.

The economic slowdown and tax increases are signs that Putin and ordinary Russians will face harder choices in the months ahead between guns and butter — that is, between military spending and consumer welfare after 3 1/2 years of war against Ukraine.