In a Chile fearful of crime, presidential vote pits a communist against far-right

SANTIAGO: Chile votes for its next president and parliament on Sunday in a contest expected to favor the right as candidates play on popular fears over organized crime and immigration.

It’s the first of what’s likely to be two rounds of presidential elections in the South American country, as polls show none of the candidates clearing the 50% threshold needed to avoid a runoff scheduled for Dec. 14.

On the surface, Sunday’s election offers Chileans a dramatic choice between two extremes: Jeannette Jara, 51, a card-carrying communist and former labor minister in the left-wing government, and, among other right-wing contenders, José Antonio Kast, 59, an ultraconservative lawyer and former lawmaker who opposes abortion and vows to shrink the state.

But with voters anxious about a rise in gang-driven crime that they blame on a recent surge of illegal immigration from crisis-stricken Venezuela, the campaign has steered the starkly opposed frontrunners toward the shared theme of public insecurity.

Two extremes pursue the center

In a feat of political gymnastics, the communist candidate has promoted fiscal restraint and the Catholic father of nine has avoided talk of traditional family values.

Both say it's a top priority to fight foreign gangs, like Venezuela’s Tren de Aragua, whose recent push into Chile has fueled kidnappings, extortion and sex trafficking and shattered the country's self-perception as far safer and more stable than the rest of the region.

“They're talking about things that all voters care about, they're vying for the center,” said Rodolfo Disi, a political scientist at Chile's Adolfo Ibáñez University.

Polling behind Jara and Kast in the eight-candidate field are Johannes Kaiser, 49, a radical libertarian congressman and YouTuber, and Evelyn Matthei, 72, a veteran center-right politician.

With the right-wing vote divided and President Gabriel Boric’s center-left coalition united behind its former minister, most experts see the charismatic Jara prevailing in Sunday’s first round. Boric is constitutionally barred from seeking a consecutive term.

But an initial win for Jara may yet spell her defeat in a runoff against a right-wing rival who promises a harsher security crackdown. “If (Jara) moves toward being tougher on crime, the right can always be tougher,” said Disi. “It's a losing game.”