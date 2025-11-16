Tens of thousands rally in Manila over corruption scandal that implicates top Philippine officials

MANILA: Thousands gathered on Sunday for the start of a three-day rally organized by a religious group in the Philippine capital to demand accountability over a flood-control corruption scandal that has implicated powerful members of Congress and top government officials.

It’s the latest show of outrage over accusations of widespread corruption in flood-control projects in one of the world’s most typhoon-prone countries, which has erupted in recent months following the discovery that thousands of flood defense projects across the country were made from substandard materials or simply did not exist.

Construction companies were accused of giving dozens of influential politicians and officials huge kickbacks in order to win lucrative contracts and avoid accountability for anomalies in the projects.

Police estimated that 27,000 members of the Iglesia Ni Cristo, or Church of Christ, gathered in Manila’s Rizal Park before noon, many wearing white and carrying anti-corruption placards, for the afternoon demonstration.

Other groups were scheduled to hold a separate anti-corruption protest later Sunday at the “People Power” monument in suburban Quezon city.

Iglesia is an influential group that votes as a bloc and is courted by political candidates during elections.

The police, backed by the military, went on full alert and deployed thousands of personnel to secure the weekend rally, although the government expects the weekend rallies to be peaceful, according to a confidential security assessment seen by The Associated Press.

During a Sept. 21 anti-corruption demonstration, a few hundred black-clad protesters threw rocks, bottles and firebombs at policemen near the presidential palace, injuring more than 100 officers. Criminal complaints have been filed against 97 protesters.

National police chief Lt. Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. ordered law enforcement to exercise “maximum tolerance” in Sunday’s rallies.