Ahead of Russian President Putin's India visit, security discussions held in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Russian President Vladimir Putin’s top aide Nikolay Patrushev on Monday held talks here with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, focusing on key aspects of the India–Russia relationship just ahead of Putin’s visit to India early next month for the keenly-watched annual summit.

This is the first visit of Putin to India since the conflict in Ukraine has begun.

Patrushev also met Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta, India’s National Maritime Security Coordinator, as part of the wider strategic consultations.

President Putin is scheduled to visit India around December 4- 5 for the annual bilateral summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The visit is expected to deliver major outcomes aimed at strengthening the countries’ long-standing strategic partnership.