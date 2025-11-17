Ahead of Russian President Putin's India visit, security discussions held in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Russian President Vladimir Putin’s top aide Nikolay Patrushev on Monday held talks here with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, focusing on key aspects of the India–Russia relationship just ahead of Putin’s visit to India early next month for the keenly-watched annual summit.
This is the first visit of Putin to India since the conflict in Ukraine has begun.
Patrushev also met Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta, India’s National Maritime Security Coordinator, as part of the wider strategic consultations.
President Putin is scheduled to visit India around December 4- 5 for the annual bilateral summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The visit is expected to deliver major outcomes aimed at strengthening the countries’ long-standing strategic partnership.
The talks come as External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is in Moscow for discussions with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, in what is seen as part of the groundwork for the upcoming summit. During the opening remarks, Jaishankar told Lavrov that their frequent meetings are helping to advance the bilateral ties.
Sources said both the foreign ministers will look at the agreements that are on the works to be finalised to be announced during the visit of Putin to India.
At the annual summit, Modi and Putin are set to review the full spectrum of the “Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership” between the two nations. India and Russia hold these summits every year, alternating between the two countries; 22 such meetings have been held so far.
Prime Minister Modi last travelled to Moscow for the summit in July last year. Russia remains one of India’s most reliable partners and a central pillar of New Delhi’s foreign policy.