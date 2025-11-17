Bangladesh tribunal begins delivering verdict against ousted PM Hasina; Dhaka on high alert

The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT-BD) in Bangladesh began delivering its verdict in the case against deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday over alleged crimes against humanity committed during last year's student-led agitation that led to the fall of her Awami League government.

The three-member tribunal will also pronounce its judgement against Hasina's two aides, former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and former police chief Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, over the same charges. Mamun was produced before the tribunal.

Prosecutors have sought the death penalty for the accused.

Prior to the verdict, the interim government had beefed up security in the nation’s capital and elsewhere on Monday. Paramilitary border guards and police were deployed in Dhaka and many other parts of the country as Hasina’s Awami League party called for a nationwide shutdown Monday to protest against the verdict, calling the tribunal a “kangaroo court.”

Hasina and Khan face charges of crimes against humanity for the killing of hundreds of people during a student-led uprising in July and August of 2024. The United Nations in a February report said up to 1,400 may have been killed in the violence, while the country’s health adviser under the interim government said more than 800 people were killed and about 14,000 were injured. Both of them are being tried in absentia.