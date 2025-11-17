Election campaign in Hungary heats up as Orbán challenger Péter Magyar gains rural support

BUDAPEST: With Hungary's parliamentary elections still five months away, the country is already immersed in an intense political campaign between Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and his challenger, Péter Magyar, that promises to be the biggest challenge of the nationalist leader's career.

Elected for a first term in 1998 and then for four more terms beginning in 2010, Orbán has stood at Hungary's helm for 20 years. Beloved by his supporters but accused by his critics of corruption and authoritarian tactics, he has overseen a political system in which his far-right Fidesz party has exercised nearly unchecked power.

But now, support for Europe's longest-serving leader is declining amid poor economic performance and chronic inflation, and a challenger who has shifted the political tides by promising to dismantle Orbán's system and put Hungary on a more prosperous, democratic track.

“Viktor Orbán’s despicable, corrupt government will do everything to preserve their stolen loot and their power, we have no doubt,” Magyar, a 44-year-old former Fidesz insider, told The Associated Press.

“This power cannot be reformed, it is not able to regain contact with the people. This power has become inhumane.”

Grassroots campaign

Most polls show Magyar and his Tisza party with a solid lead over Orbán's Fidesz — a feat nearly unprecedented for any opposition force in the past two decades.

Many observers in Hungary have puzzled over how Magyar, unlike generations of Orbán’s previous political opponents, has in fewer than two years managed to emerge from relative obscurity to build a party with such substantial support.

András Bíró-Nagy, director of the Budapest-based Policy Solutions think tank, says Magyar’s near-constant “grassroots campaigning” in rural Hungary — and his focus on bread-and-butter issues like the cost of living and poor public services — have contributed to his success in small towns that traditionally gravitated toward Orbán’s nationalist message.