ICC requests life term for Sudan 'axe murderer' militia chief

International Criminal Court prosecutors demanded on Monday that a Sudanese militia leader be jailed for life for crimes against humanity during the country's civil war two decades ago.

The court had found Ali Muhammad Ali Abd-Al-Rahman, also known by the nom de guerre of Ali Kushayb, guilty of committing multiple crimes against humanity and war crimes, including gang rape, murder and torture, in the western Darfur region between 2003 and 2004.

"You literally have an axe murderer before you. This is the stuff of nightmares," prosecutor Julian Nicholls told the judges.

"Only a life sentence will serve the interest of retribution and deterrence."

Abd-Al-Rahman has consistently denied being a high-ranking official in the Janjaweed militia, a largely Arab paramilitary force armed by the Sudanese government to kill mainly black African tribes in Darfur two decades ago.

But during his sentencing, ICC president judge Joanna Korner described how on one occasion, Abd-Al-Rahman loaded around 50 civilians onto trucks, beating some with axes, before making them lie on the ground and ordering his troops to shoot them dead.

Korner insisted that the militiaman was "personally involved in the beatings and later was physically present and giving orders for the execution of those detained".

Abd-Al-Rahman, who was born around 1949, has insisted that he was "not Ali Kushayb" and that the court had got the wrong man -- an argument rejected by the judges.