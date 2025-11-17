Taiwan says China 'severely' impacting regional peace amid spat with Japan

TAIPEITaiwanese President Lai Ching-te said Monday that China had "severely" impacted regional peace in its row with Japan, which was sparked by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's remarks on Taiwan.

Lai called on Beijing to "show restraint, act like a major power, and not become the troublemaker" in the Asia-Pacific region, where peace and stability have been "severely impacted."

The diplomatic feud between China and Japan was ignited by Takaichi's suggestion that Tokyo could intervene militarily in any attack on Taiwan.

China claims Taiwan is part of its territory and has threatened to use force to bring the democratic island under its control.

Taiwan, which has never been ruled by communist China, was a Japanese colony for 50 years until the end of World War II.

While Japan, like most countries, does not recognise Taiwan's claim to statehood, Tokyo and Taipei maintain close unofficial ties.

Speaking to reporters, Lai said: "China should return to the path of a rules-based international order, which would help maintain peace, stability and prosperity in the region."

The dispute between China and Taiwan dates back to 1949 when nationalist forces fled to the island after losing the Chinese civil war to communist fighters.