A look at the proposed reforms in UK's asylum system

To fight the illegal migration crisis in the UK, the changes that Britain's Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood has proposed are being widely called as the biggest overhaul in the immigration system in recent times.

UK government data reveal that over 400,000 people have sought asylum in the last four years. It also reveals that around 100,000 people now live in asylum accommodation.

The proposed changes in the UK's asylum system state that people who were granted asylum shall be allowed to stay in the country only on a temporary basis, with their status reviewed every 30 months.

Refugees will also need to be resident in the UK for 20 long years before they can apply for permanent residence. Significantly, the government will offer a new "work and study" visa route to help refugees find employment or begin education.

As per the BBC, Shabana Mahmood plans to terminate the process of allowing multiple appeals in asylum cases and replace it with a single, consolidated appeal. Notably, it is proposed that all grounds regarding the appeal must be raised at once.

She is also to revoke the legal duty to provide asylum seekers with support, stopping the guaranteed housing and weekly pay. Even though support would be available for those who are destitute, those who have 'deliberately' made themselves as destitute will be denied the support.