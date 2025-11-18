Chile's most polarized presidential race in decades boosts the far-right and divides immigrants

SANTIAGO: Chileans face perhaps the starkest choice in the history of their country’s young democracy when they vote next month in a presidential runoff that pits hard-right José Antonio Kast against communist Jeannette Jara.

Neither candidate cleared the 50% threshold to win, but Kast heads into the second round of voting best positioned to succeed after an unprecedented 70% of voters backed an array of right-wing parties in Sunday’s poll.

An ultraconservative lawyer who vows to deport Chile’s estimated 300,000 immigrants without legal status and speaks nostalgically of Chile’s brutal dictatorship, Kast on Sunday told supporters that his Dec. 14 race against Jara was a choice between “two models of society” — chaos and order, stagnation and progress, left and right.

That choice is perhaps most personal, and fraught, for Chile’s 1.5 million immigrants — in particular, the hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans who escaped the repressive socialist government of President Nicolás Maduro to make this narrow sliver of a country their home.

From fleeing socialism to fear of deportation

Many of those immigrants, lacking residency of five years or more, are not eligible to vote in Chilean elections.

But the showdown between Kast, who has built his campaign around fears of organized crime and a surge of anti-immigrant sentiment, and Jara, whose Communist Party supports socialist autocracies in Cuba and Venezuela, has already divided the nearly 900,000 immigrants in Chile eligible to vote.

“Communism destroyed my country, and the last thing I want is for my other home to fall into that same system,” said Edwin Bejar, 61, who fled political persecution in Venezuela for Chile seven years ago and plans to vote again for Kast next month.

But others in Chile’s capital of Santiago have found that stance baffling, accusing Venezuelan Kast supporters of turning their backs on their compatriots.

Kast has repeatedly disparaged Venezuelans as criminals and pledged not only to deport immigrants without legal status, but also to strip them of social benefits, hold them in detention centers and make them pay for their own deportation flights. “You’d be voting to send your friends to the very danger that you fled, too,” said Miguel Garcia, who arrived here from Maracaibo, Venezuela, 11 years ago.

Garcia said he would vote for Jara next month.

“Just because she’s a communist doesn’t mean she’s Maduro,” he said. “Chile has institutions and laws, a democracy. It’s not the same.”