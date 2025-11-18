Former US Treasury Secretary Larry Summers steps down from public commitments after Epstein emails

BOSTON: Larry Summers, the former president of Harvard University who once served as U.S. treasury secretary, issued a statement saying he would step back from public commitments after the release of emails showing he maintained a friendly relationship with Jeffrey Epstein long after the financier pleaded guilty to soliciting prostitution from an underage girl in 2008.

The statement sent to The Harvard Crimson and other media on Monday said Summers would step back to “rebuild trust and repair relationships with the people closest to me.”

“I am deeply ashamed of my actions and recognize the pain they have caused. I take full responsibility for my misguided decision to continue communicating with Mr. Epstein,” the statement said.