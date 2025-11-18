In the violence plaguing Nigeria, many say everyone — Christian or Muslim — is a potential victim

LIGARI: The villagers in northwestern Nigeria were settling in for church service when motorcycle-riding gunmen invaded, shooting at random and seizing at least 62 people, including the pastor and several children.

They were marched into the nearby bush, then forced to walk for two days to a forest hideout. There, they said, they were held for nearly a month while relatives and other villagers sold anything they could — farmland, livestock, motorcycles — to raise the ransom demanded for their release.

They got little food and sleep, were told to renounce Christianity, and saw two fellow hostages killed, four of the villagers who were eventually freed told The Associated Press in interviews at their church in the Ligari community, in Nigeria’s Kaduna state.

“I told my people even if they see my dead body, they should not deny Jesus and they should remain strong,” said the Rev. Micah Bulus, resident pastor of Kauna Baptist Church.

Since the attack last November, the community has experienced more violence, like much of the conflict-battered north. On Monday, gunmen abducted 25 schoolgirls and killed at least one staff member at a boarding school in Kebbi, another northwestern state.

In Ligari, villagers say nearly every household has seen a relative, friend or neighbor killed or abducted. It's part of the longstanding security crisis in Nigeria — a place now singled out by US President Donald Trump for “the killing of Christians” by “radical Islamists.”

Victims and church leaders echo Trump's claims that Christians are persecuted. They say they’ve long been attacked, kidnapped or killed because of their faith.

But many insist the reality isn't as simple as Trump's narrative, which casts Christianity as facing an “existential threat” in Nigeria. Experts and residents say some attacks target Christians, but most emphasize that in the widespread violence that has long plagued the West African nation, everyone is a potential victim, regardless of background or belief.

“They don’t ask you whether you are a Muslim or a Christian,” 32-year-old Abdulmalik Saidu said of the gunmen regularly stalking his northwestern state, Zamfara. "All they want is just money from you. (Even) if you have money, sometimes they will kill you.”

Saidu, a Muslim, said his brother was shot dead during a kidnapping operation along a major highway, and the family never recovered his body, for fear of attacks.

In Kaduna, an imam told AP that he's lost a grandson, cousin and brother, and his family has been displaced twice due to violence.

Other religious leaders say mosques have been destroyed, people have fled, and desperate Muslims — like their Christian neighbors — have been forced to sell goods and belongings for ransom.

"The kind of pain we’ve gone through for the past years — this issue affects both faiths,” said the imam, Idris Ishaq.