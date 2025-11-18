World

Indian mission in Jeddah sets up camp office in Madina following deadly bus-tanker collision

The mission stated that the Consul General Fahad Ahmed Khan Suri met Abdul Shoeb Mohammed, the lone survivor at Madina hospital.
Family members and relatives of victims, who were killed in a bus accident near the holy city of Medina, mourn in Hyderabad on November 17, 2025.
Family members and relatives of victims, who were killed in a bus accident near the holy city of Medina, mourn in Hyderabad on November 17, 2025.AFP
The Consulate General of India in Jeddah has set a camp office in Madina to aid the families of Indian Umrah pilgrims who were killed in a bus-fuel tanker collision in Saudi Arabia on Monday.

In a social media post, the Consulate confirmed that it has set up the camp office in the Indian Haj Pilgrims Office in Madina.

Forty-four Indians, with 42 from Telangana, including 20 women and 11 children died in the deadly collision. The lone survivor, Shoaeb is under medical treatment. Shoaeb managed to escape by jumping out of the bus after breaking the window, sustaining burns in his hands. 

The mission in a seperate post stated that the Consul General Fahad Ahmed Khan Suri met Abdul Shoeb Mohammed at Madina hospital.

"Concerned hospital authorities have informed that the best possible medical care is being provided to him. Consulate wishes him a speedy recovery," it said.

