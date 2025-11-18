Netanyahu applauds UN adoption of Trump's Gaza plan, Hamas rejects it

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday applauded the United Nations' approval of the Trump administration’s blueprint to secure and govern Gaza, while Hamas rejected the plan as a foreign instrument of control.

The resolution that passed the U.N. Security Council on Monday authorizes an international stabilization force to provide security in war-devastated Gaza, approves a transitional authority called the Board of Peace to be overseen by President Donald Trump and envisions a possible future path to an independent Palestinian state.

“We believe that President Trump‘s plan will lead to peace and prosperity because it insists upon full demilitarization, disarmament and the deradicalization of Gaza,” Netanyahu’s office wrote on X Tuesday.

The resolution provides a wide mandate for the international force, including overseeing the borders, providing security and demilitarizing Gaza. Authorization for the board and force expire at the end of 2027.

Hamas rejects plan

The U.S. plan calls for the stabilization force to ensure "the permanent decommissioning of weapons from non-state armed groups.” It authorizes the force “to use all necessary measures to carry out its mandate” in compliance with international law, which is U.N. language for the use of military force.

Hamas said Monday that the force's mandate including disarmament “strips it of its neutrality, and turns it into a party to the conflict in favor of the occupation.” It said the resolution did not “meet the level of our Palestinian people’s political and humanitarian demands and rights." Hamas demanded that any international force be under U.N. supervision, deploy only at Gaza’s borders to monitor the ceasefire and operate exclusively with Palestinian institutions.

Palestinian Authority welcomes resolution after statehood is included

The Palestinian Authority welcomed the resolution and said it was ready to immediately implement it on the ground. It said it would cooperate with the U.S., the U.N., and other Arab and European states.

Palestinians largely view the PA, which governs semiautonomous zones in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, as weak and corrupt. The authority's security coordination with Israel is extremely unpopular, and many Palestinians see it as a subcontractor of the occupation.

The U.N. vote came about following nearly two weeks of negotiations, when Arab nations and the Palestinians pressed the United States to strengthen language about Palestinian self-determination. The proposal still gives no timeline or guarantee for an independent state, only saying it’s possible after advances in the reconstruction of Gaza and reforms of the Palestinian Authority.