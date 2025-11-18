North Korea says Seoul-US sub deal will trigger 'nuclear domino' effect

SEOUL: North Korea denounced an agreement between Seoul and Washington to build nuclear-powered submarines, saying in a state media commentary on Tuesday that the deal would cause a "nuclear domino" effect.

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung announced the finalisation of a long-awaited security and trade agreement with the United States last week, including plans to move forward with developing atomic-powered vessels.

Seoul said it had secured "support for expanding our authority over uranium enrichment and spent-fuel reprocessing".

In its first comments responding to the deal, the nuclear-armed North fired back that the submarine programme was a "dangerous attempt at confrontation".

The agreement is a "serious development that destabilises the military security situation in the Asia-Pacific region beyond the Korean peninsula and causes the situation of impossible nuclear control in the global sphere," said the commentary carried by the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Tuesday.

South Korea's possession of nuclear submarines "is bound to cause a 'nuclear domino phenomenon' in the region and spark a hot arms race", Pyongyang added. It also said "the DPRK (North Korea) will take more justified and realistic countermeasures," due to the two countries' "confrontational intention".

North Korean state media said in October that it had fired the ninth and final test of a ballistic engine, indicating that a full launch of a new ICBM could be conducted in coming months.