One killed, three wounded in West Bank attack: Israel emergency service

PALESTINIAN AUTHORITIES: One person was killed and three were wounded in a stabbing attack in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, Israeli emergency services said.

Paramedics and an army medical force "established the death of a man aged 30 with a stab wound and referred three injured people" to two Jerusalem hospitals, Magen David Adom (MDA), Israel's equivalent of the Red Cross, said in a statement.

The three injured people are a woman in her 40s in a serious condition, a man in his 30s and a boy of about 15, both in moderate condition, MDA added.

In a separate statement the army reported a "ramming and stabbing attack in the area of Gush Etzion Junction" in the southern West Bank, which has seen repeated attacks against Israelis in recent years.

The army statement did not specify the number of casualties, but said that soldiers "eliminated two terrorists at the scene" and that "explosive materials were found in (their) vehicle".