One killed, three wounded in West Bank attack: Israel emergency service

PALESTINIAN AUTHORITIES: One person was killed and three were wounded in a stabbing attack in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, Israeli emergency services said.
Paramedics and an army medical force "established the death of a man aged 30 with a stab wound and referred three injured people" to two Jerusalem hospitals, Magen David Adom (MDA), Israel's equivalent of the Red Cross, said in a statement.
The three injured people are a woman in her 40s in a serious condition, a man in his 30s and a boy of about 15, both in moderate condition, MDA added.
In a separate statement the army reported a "ramming and stabbing attack in the area of Gush Etzion Junction" in the southern West Bank, which has seen repeated attacks against Israelis in recent years.
The army statement did not specify the number of casualties, but said that soldiers "eliminated two terrorists at the scene" and that "explosive materials were found in (their) vehicle".
It also said that "soldiers are conducting searches and roadblocks, and encircling the area".
The Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement hailed the attackers, saying in a statement: "These heroic operations come in response to the relentless crimes of the settler gangs and the occupation army against our people."
The Yesha Council, a body representing Israeli settlements in the West Bank, blamed the attack on the Israeli government's refusal to annex the Palestinian territory.
"When the State of Israel silently allows a 'pathway to a Palestinian state', terrorism raises its head again," the council said in a statement.
Violence in the West Bank, which Israel has occupied since 1967, has soared since the Hamas attack on Israel triggered the Gaza war in October 2023.
At least 1,006 Palestinians, including militants, have been killed in the West Bank by Israeli forces or settlers since the war started, according to the Palestinian health ministry.
During the same period, 43 Israelis, including soldiers, have been killed in Palestinian attacks in the West Bank, according to official Israeli figures.