South Africa foreign minister says charter flights part of a plan to clear Palestinians out of Gaza

CAPE TOWN, South Africa: South Africa’s foreign minister on Monday criticized a plane that arrived in the country with more than 150 Palestinians on board as part of a “broader agenda” to clear out Gaza and the West Bank through a network of chartered flights.

Foreign Minister Ronald Lamola did not say who South Africa believed had organized the chartered plane that arrived in Johannesburg on Thursday with 153 Palestinians, but his comments were seen as accusing Israel of being behind a campaign to remove people from the Palestinian territories and send them to other countries.

“Indeed, we are suspicious as the South African government about the circumstances surrounding the arrival of the plane and the passengers that were in the plane,” Lamola said. “It does look like it represents a broader agenda to remove Palestinians from Palestine into many different parts of the world and it’s a clearly orchestrated operation because they are not only being sent to South Africa. There are other countries where such flights have been sent.”

The Israeli authority responsible for implementing civilian policies in the Palestinian territories said the Palestinians on the chartered plane to South Africa left the Gaza Strip after it received approval from a third country to receive them as part of an Israeli government policy allowing Gaza residents to leave. It didn’t name the third country.

Israel’s government has previously embraced a pledge by US President Donald Trump to empty Gaza permanently of its more than 2 million Palestinians in a plan rights groups said would amount to ethnic cleansing. At the time, Trump said they would not be allowed to return.