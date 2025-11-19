Africa hosts its first G20 and urges the rich world to do more against climate disasters

JOHANNESBURG: In South Africa ’s oldest township, volunteers in wetsuits jump into the thigh-deep water of the polluted Jukskei River to untangle a net that's designed to trap garbage but damaged by heavy rains. Without the nets, the shacks of low-lying Alexandra on the outskirts of Johannesburg could face disastrous flooding.

World leaders with the Group of 20 rich and developing nations will meet this weekend in Johannesburg for the bloc’s first summit in Africa. Host South Africa wants to prioritize issues affecting poor countries, including responses to disasters made worse by climate change.

South Africa will urge rich countries and international financial institutions to help more — a plea also being made at global climate talks in Brazil.

Alexandra's over half a million residents live within steps of South Africa’s richest financial district, Sandton. But flooding often submerges bridges, leaving the township's children unable to get to school. It is a “big hazard,” said Semadi Manganye, a resident and co-founder of the volunteer group, the Alexandra Water Warriors.

Devastating for poor countries

“The ravages of the climate are directly linked to the ravages of inequality,” Binaifer Nowrojee, president of the Open Society Foundations, a non-governmental organization promoting democracy and governance, told The Associated Press. “Countries are facing the destructive choice between growing their economies and taking climate action.”

The World Bank says the poorest countries were hit by nearly eight times as many natural disasters in the decade from 2010-2020 as they were from 1980-1990.

Southern Africa has been struck by strong tropical storms in the past decade, killing thousands of people and leaving nations with unbearable rebuilding costs.

Cyclone Idai, which scientists say was made more powerful by climate change, ripped through Mozambique, Malawi and Zimbabwe in 2019, causing an estimated $2 billion worth of damage, according to the World Bank. Malawi’s gross domestic product is just $12 billion.

Last year, the El Nino weather phenomenon caused one of the worst droughts in decades in the region, devastating small-scale agriculture and leaving people even poorer.