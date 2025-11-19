'Habibi boycott Dubai': UAE under fire over alleged role in Sudan's civil war

DUBAI: The UAE is coming under increasing fire on social media over claims it is embroiled in Sudan's civil war, with calls to boycott its crown jewel: the financial and entertainment hub of Dubai.

Abu Dhabi has repeatedly denied supporting the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, despite accusations from the Sudanese government, UN experts and international groups.

Posts blaming the UAE for "funding genocide" and "killing Sudanese" have snowballed in the weeks since the city of El-Fasher fell to the RSF, with reports of mass atrocities being committed in the city.

Public figures including climate activist Greta Thunberg have endorsed a campaign that analysts say threatens to taint the reputation of a country that has long sought to polish its overseas image to attract foreign professionals.

Reports of mass killings, rape and other atrocities have emerged since the RSF seized the Sudanese army's last stronghold in the Darfur region in late October, just the latest horror in more than two years of war.

"The campaign could be damaging to the Emirati brand as the situation in Sudan has cut through into wider consciousness," said Kristian Coates Ulrichsen, a researcher at Rice University's Baker Institute.

"Dubai in particular has a reputation as a soft power magnet that may be damaged," he said.

Campaigners are pushing the phrase "habibi boycott Dubai", a reference to the viral "habibi come to Dubai" campaign promoting the city.

It's a targeted swipe at the UAE's flagship city, which has become synonymous with flashy influencers, wealth and success.