Israel violates ceasefire, kills at least 25 Palestinians in attacks on northern Gaza

Israel on Wednesday violated a US-brokered ceasefire and killed at least 25 Palestinians in a wave of strikes concentrated on Gaza City and Khan Younis, according to the territory's civil defence agency.

Twelve people were killed in Gaza City in the north of the Palestinian territory and 10 in the southern Khan Yunis area, reported AFP.

The attacks also wounded over 77 Palestinians as Gaza's population --devastated after Israel's two-year-long genocidal war-- grappled with winter, rains and flooding.

The Israeli military claimed the attacks were against "Hamas targets" accusing the Palestinian group of opening fire towards an area where troops were operating in Gaza.

"This action constitutes a violation of the ceasefire agreement. No IDF (Israeli military) injuries were reported. In response, the IDF began striking Hamas terrorist targets across the Gaza Strip," the military said in a statement.

Despite flare-ups, a fragile truce has largely been holding in Gaza since October 10.

Since then, Israel has carried out repeated strikes against what it says are Hamas targets, resulting in the death of more than 280 Palestinians, according to the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza.

Wednesday's strikes were among the deadliest in the territory since the ceasefire entered into force.

The highest daily toll was registered on October 29, when more than 100 people were killed in Israeli strikes, according to civil defence figures and data received by AFP from five Gaza hospitals.