Poland to shut last Russian consulate in the country after railway sabotage

WARSAW: Poland’s foreign minister said Wednesday that he will order the closure of the last Russian consulate still operating in the country after authorities said two Ukrainian citizens working for Moscow are suspected of blowing up a railway line in Poland.

Radek Sikorski said he had repeatedly warned Russia that its diplomatic and consular presence would be reduced further if it didn’t cease hostile actions against Poland, Polish news agency PAP reported.

“In connection with this, though it will not be our full response, I have decided to withdraw consent for the operation of the last Russian consulate in Gdansk,” he said. He added that Russia would be formally notified within hours.

“This time it was an act of not only subversion, as happened before, but an act of state terror as its clear intention was to cause human casualties,” Sikorski said. The closure will leave Russia with only its embassy in Warsaw.

In response, Moscow will “reduce Poland’s diplomatic and consular presence in Russia,” the state news agency RIA Novosti cited Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova as saying.

Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk has described the weekend explosion on a line linking Poland’s capital, Warsaw, to the border with Ukraine as an “unprecedented act of sabotage.” The blast damaged tracks near Mika, about 100 kilometers (60 miles) southeast of Warsaw. No one was hurt.

In a separate weekend incident, power lines were destroyed in the area of Puławy, about 50 kilometers (30 miles) from Lublin in eastern Poland.