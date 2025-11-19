Ronaldo and Musk attend Trump's dinner with Saudi prince

WASHINGTON: Portuguese soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and billionaire Elon Musk were among the guests at a lavish White House dinner hosted by US President Donald Trump for the visiting Saudi crown prince on Tuesday.

Ronaldo plays for Saudi club Al Nassr, one of a number of aging players who have been attracted to the desert kingdom's heavy spending on stars despite its rights record.

The 40-year-old, whose contract with the Saudi club ends this summer, took his place near the head of Trump's table a few seconds before the president and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman entered.

"You know, my son is a big fan of Ronaldo," Trump said in his pre-dinner speech, adding that his soccer-mad son Barron, 19, got to meet the legendary player.

"I think he respects his father a little bit more now, just the fact that I introduced you."

Ronaldo was not the only soccer-related dinner guest, as FIFA chief Gianni Infantino made yet another appearance at the White House ahead of the 2026 World Cup, which the United States is co-hosting.