Russian barrage kills 19 in Ukraine as Zelenskyy heads for talks with Turkey's Erdogan

The Ukrainian leader said he would meet with Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan later Wednesday as part of his efforts to diplomatically isolate Russian President Vladimir Putin and bring more international pressure to bear on him. Putin has so far resisted making compromises, despite U.S. pressure.

“Foremost, we will discuss maximum capabilities to ensure that Ukraine achieves a just peace,” Zelenskyy said of his talks with Erdogan, adding that the leaders have “good relations.”

Zelenskyy also said: “We see some positions and signals from the United States, well, let’s see tomorrow.”

He didn’t elaborate but tough new American sanctions on Russia’s oil industry, devised to push Putin to the negotiating table, are due to take effect on Friday.

A senior Turkish official initially said that U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff would join Zelenskyy in Turkey, but backtracked later in the day and said Witkoff wouldn’t be coming. The official spoke on the condition of anonymity Tuesday because he wasn't permitted to speak publicly about the arrangements.

Romania and Poland scramble fighter jets

The Ukrainian city of Ternopil sits in a part of relatively peaceful western Ukraine, where many people from the east and south moved to as they fled danger along the front line.

Almost 50 people were injured in Russian strikes on three other Ukrainian regions.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said it attacked Ukrainian energy facilities and military-industrial targets, including long-range drone depots, in retaliation against strikes by Kyiv on Russian territory.

Two Eurofighter Typhoon jets and two F-16s were scrambled in Romania when a drone entered the NATO member’s airspace during the Russian attacks, Romania’s Ministry of National Defense said.