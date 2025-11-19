UK defense secretary warns Russia it is ready to deal with any incursions after spy ship spotted north of Scotland

LONDON: Britain warned Russia on Wednesday that it was ready to deal with any incursions into its territory after the spy ship Yantar was detected on the edge of U.K. waters north of Scotland.

Defense Secretary John Healey said on Wednesday that the Russian vessel had directed lasers at pilots of surveillance aircraft monitoring its activities.

“My message to Russia and to Putin is this: We see you. We know what you’re doing. And if the Yantar travels south this week, we are ready,” Healey said during a speech in London.

Healey issued the warning as he made the case for increased defense spending a week before the government releases its new budget. While Prime Minister Keir Starmer has pledged big increases in military spending in the face of threats from Russia, China and Iran, the government is facing tough choices as it eyes tax increases and spending cuts to close a multi-billion pound shortfall in its finances.

Healey, who will visit a drone factory Wednesday afternoon, announced plans to build at least six new munitions factories at sites from Scotland to Wales. The government in June committed 1.5 billion pounds ($2 billion) to build the plants, which it says will create at least 1,000 jobs, drive economic growth and insure that the military has a constant supply of explosives, propellants and pyrotechnics.

British officials said the Yantar is part of the Russian navy, designed to conduct surveillance in peacetime and sabotage during times of war. Because of this, the U.K. and its allies track the ship and work to deter its operations whenever it approaches British territorial waters.