What are the 'Epstein Files'?

WASHINGTON: The "Epstein Files," sealed for years and the object of frenzied speculation, are one step closer to being released to the public.

Both the US House of Representatives and Senate moved Tuesday to order the release of government files related to the investigation of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The wealthy and well-connected financier died in prison in 2019 while awaiting trial on charges of sex trafficking underage girls.

But his death did nothing to staunch the furor over his connections with high-profile business executives, celebrities and politicians, including former close friend President Donald Trump.

So what exactly are the Epstein Files?The House bill allows the withholding of material that "would jeopardize an active federal investigation or ongoing prosecution."