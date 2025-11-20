US wants to end boycott, join G20 summit, says South Africa

JOHANNESBURG: In an 11th-hour about-turn, the United States has told South Africa it wants to take part in this weekend's G20 summit in Johannesburg, President Cyril Ramaphosa said Thursday.

President Donald Trump's administration had said it would not take part in the November 22-23 meeting and that no final statement by G20 leaders could be issued without its presence.

It has clashed with South Africa over various international and domestic policies this year, extending its objections to Pretoria's G20 priorities for the meeting of leading economies being held for the first time in Africa.

"We have received notice from the United States, a notice which we are still in discussions with them over, about a change of mind about participating in one shape, form or other in the summit," Ramaphosa told reporters.

"This comes at the late hour before the summit begins. And so therefore, we do need to engage in those types of discussions to see how practical it is and what it finally really means," he said.

There was no immediate confirmation from US officials.

Ramaphosa said: "We still need to engage with them to understand fully what their participation at the 11th hour means and how it will manifest itself."