Israel plans to seize historical site in the West Bank as a new settlement appears

Settlers inaugurate new illegal outpost days after Palestinian attack

Israeli settlers said they established a new unauthorized outpost close to Bethlehem. The chairman of the local Etzion settler council, Yaron Rosenthal, welcomed the settlement as a “return to the city of our matriarch Rachel, of King David.”

Rosenthal said the new community would “strengthen the connection" between Etzion and Jerusalem.

The new outpost could be a response to the latest Palestinian attack on Israelis in the West Bank.

It's close to the busy junction where on Tuesday Palestinian attackers stabbed one Israeli to death and wounded three more.

Rosenthal demanded that Israel respond forcefully and better support the settlements. “Terrorism is fueled by the hope of a state,” he said, connecting the violence to the Palestinian Authority and a renewed push to advance efforts to secure Palestinian statehood.

Hamas did not claim responsibility for the attack, but in a statement called it “a normal response to the occupation’s attempts to liquidate the Palestinian cause,” vowing that Israeli aggression wouldn’t go unchallenged.

Hagit Ofran, the director of Peace Now’s settlement watch program, said the outpost is on land that used to be an Israeli military base. Photos that settlers shared online show temporary homes at the site and bulldozers at work.

Israel captured the West Bank, east Jerusalem and Gaza — areas claimed by the Palestinians for a future state — in the 1967 war. It has settled over 500,000 Jews in the West Bank, largely on unauthorized settlements, in addition to over 200,000 more in contested east Jerusalem.

Israel’s government is dominated by far-right proponents of the settler movement including Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who formulates settlement policy, and Cabinet minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who oversees the nation’s police force.

Israel's president and high-ranking military officials have condemned a recent wave of settler violence in the West Bank.

Palestinian activist is detained and hospitalized

A Palestinian activist who documented settler violence in the West Bank has been detained and hospitalized, his lawyer told the AP Thursday. Riham Nasra said the activist, Ayman Ghrayeb Odeh, was hospitalized after his detention at a military base in the Jordan Valley.

“Israeli authorities refuse to reveal where he is, what his condition is or why he has been hospitalized,” she said.

Shin Bet, Israel's security agency, confirmed the activist has been detained on incitement charges. Odeh could face indefinite administrative detention, a punishment without charge or a trial based on secret evidence.

His brother, Bilal Ghrayeb, told AP he spoke briefly with Odeh shortly after his detention while he was visiting a Palestinian family in the Jordan Valley. His brother said the military confiscated Odeh's phone and that he has not heard from him since.

“He is an activist who posts photos and writes on social media about what is happening. He is not inciting. He is not hiding anything, nothing is secret. He is only saying and posting what he sees about the lives of people in the Jordan Valley," Ghrayeb said.