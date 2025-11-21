Putin says US plan could 'lay foundation' for Ukraine peace deal

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday a US plan could "lay the foundation" for a Ukraine peace deal, confirming for the first time that Moscow had received a copy from the United States.

"I believe that it could lay the foundation for a final peace settlement," he said, referring to Washington's 28-point plan, which enshrines many of Moscow's key demands and has raised concerns in Kyiv and Europe.

Putin threatened to seize more territory if Kyiv rejects the proposal, saying that the claimed recent capture of Ukrainian city Kupiansk "will inevitably be repeated in other key areas of the front line."

The U.S. plan contains many of Putin's longstanding demands while offering limited security guarantees to Ukraine. It foresees Ukraine handing over territory to Russia, something Zelenskyy has repeatedly ruled out, reduces the size of it army and blocks its coveted path to NATO membership.

U.S. President Donald Trump in a radio interview on Friday said that he wanted an answer from Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on his 28-point plan by Thursday, but says an extension is possible to finalize terms.

Zelenskyy pledged to hold constructive discussions with Washington at what he called "truly one of the most difficult moments in our history."

While Zelenskyy has offered to negotiate with the US and Russia, he signaled Ukraine may not get everything it wants and has to confront the possibility of losing American support if it makes a stand.

"Currently, the pressure on Ukraine is one of the hardest," Zelenskyy said in a recorded speech. "Ukraine may now face a very difficult choice, either losing its dignity or the risk of losing a key partner."

"We will work calmly with America and all partners," he said, but insisted on fair treatment.