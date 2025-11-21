A 5.5 magnitude earthquake in central Bangladesh kills at least 8 people

DHAKA, Bangladesh: A strong, 5.5 magnitude earthquake shook central Bangladesh on Friday, killing at least eight people and leaving more than 300 injured, authorities and local media said. Buildings in the country’s capital, Dhaka, swayed in the temblor, sending panicked residents into the streets.

The quake hit at 10:38 a.m., with the epicenter in the Ghorashal area in Narsingdi district, about 25 kilometers (16 miles) from Dhaka. The U.S. Geological Survey said that it had a depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles).

Dhaka-based DBC Television said two children were among the dead. The fatalities occurred mostly from collapsed roofs and walls. A building’s railings fell and killed three people on a Dhaka street.

The three were shopping at a butcher’s shop in Armanitola, an area of Dhaka’s old city, and were taken to a hospital where they were pronounced dead, Prothom Alo newspaper said.

Local resident Mohammed Arif said he came out when he heard a loud noise and “saw that some bricks had fallen, and I saw some people injured also.”

The Fire Service and Civil Defense department deployed firefighters to locations where people reported tilting buildings, as well as to a fire in Dhaka’s Baridhara neighborhood.

The country’s leading Bengali-language Prothom Alo daily said 252 people, mostly garment workers, were hospitalized in the Gazipur district, just outside Dhaka. The area has hundreds of garment factories and other industrial facilities.