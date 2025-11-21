Syria reopens Washington embassy after 11 years as Afghan, Russian, Iranian missions remain abandoned

Angry neighbours

But the building is in such bad shape it could take years to get it up and running again, former Syrian diplomat Bassam Barabandi told AFP.

Barabandi left his post in 2013 after it emerged that he had secretly made passports for people opposed to the Assad regime.

He recalled that even back then, before he left, areas of the building had been partially condemned.

"So, just imagine," he said, of its state now.

Down the street, the overgrown hedges outside the abandoned ambassador's residence were sometimes trimmed by gardeners employed by wealthy neighbors irked by the unsightliness.

A utility company notice of gas being cut off still hangs from the front door knob.

A few buildings away, near a mansion owned by Barack and Michelle Obama, the embassy of Afghanistan stands.

"So one day it was there. The next day it just was, it was gone," said US postal worker Trina Thompson, who has done rounds in the neighborhood for 25 years.

That was in March 2022 and then-deputy ambassador Abdul Hadi Nejrabi watched it all. It was he who handed the keys to the embassy back to the US government.

Kabul had fallen to the Taliban seven months earlier and Hadi Nejrabi and his diplomatic colleagues represented a government that no longer existed.

Soon their bank accounts were frozen and they were no longer paid.

The embassy was still offering consular services to Afghan citizens but "we reached a point the State Department officially asked us to close the embassy and just hand over the keys," Hadi Nejrabi told AFP.

A team from the State Department's Office of Foreign Missions went to the embassy to oversee the closure.

"We checked every room, and then we just came out and we locked the door and I just gave the key," the former diplomat said.

It is this State Department section which is responsible for the upkeep of other countries' embassies.

Under the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, states are supposed to respect and protect other countries' embassies in cases where diplomatic relations are severed.