US Coast Guard rejects Washington Post report claiming swastikas, nooses no longer hate symbols

The US Coast Guard is facing political controversy after a report by The Washington Post claimed the service will no longer classify the swastika, a symbol of fascism, white supremacy, and the Holocaust in the western world, as a hate symbol under a new policy taking effect December 15. According to the Post, the same reclassification would apply to nooses and the Confederate flag, though the latter remains banned. Certain historical displays or artworks in which the Confederate flag is a minor element are still permissible.

The report cited publicly available Coast Guard documents and noted that the change comes as the service aligns with the Trump administration’s review of military harassment and hazing standards. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth in September called previous rules “overly broad,” arguing they could undermine combat readiness.

The November 2025 Coast Guard policy document lists “potentially divisive symbols and flags,” including swastikas, nooses, and other symbols adopted by hate-based groups. In contrast, a February 2023 policy explicitly designated such symbols as constituting a potential hate incident, allowing commanders to order their removal.

After The Post report, Coast Guard Acting Commandant Adm. Kevin Lunday sent a service-wide email affirming that swastikas, nooses, and other extremist imagery remain prohibited. “These symbols violate our core values and are treated with the seriousness they warrant under current policy,” he said. The Coast Guard and the Department of Homeland Security later criticised the report, calling it “categorically false” and “fake crap,” respectively, in statements attributed to Lunday and DHS spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin.

An anonymous Coast Guard official expressed concern about the policy wording. “If you are at sea, and your shipmate has a swastika in their rack, and you are Black or Jewish, and you are going to be stuck with them for the next 60 days, are you going to feel safe reporting that?” the official told The Post.