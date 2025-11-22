Brazil's judge orders Bolsonaro's arrest for allegedly plotting escape ahead of prison term

SAO PAULO: Brazil’s Supreme Court ordered the preemptive arrest of former President Jair Bolsonaro on Saturday, with a judge claiming he was intent on escaping just days before he was set to begin his 27-year prison sentence for leading a coup attempt.

The 70-year-old politician was taken to the headquarters of the country's federal police in the capital, Brasilia, from his house arrest.

Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, who oversaw the case, said in his ruling that Bolsonaro’s ankle monitor, which he has worn since July 18 for being deemed a flight risk, was violated at 0:08 a.m of Saturday.

“That information shows the intent of the convict to break the ankle monitoring to assure his escape is successful, which would be made easier by the confusion that would be caused by a demonstration organized by his son,” the justice said.

He said there was a chance of Bolsonaro fleeing to embassies in his neighborhood to request political asylum. The Supreme Court justice also mentioned other defendants in the coup case and political allies of the former president leaving Brazil to avoid jail.

The Supreme Court panel hearing Bolsonaro’s case will vote on De Moraes’ order in an extraordinary session Monday.

De Moraes said Bolsonaro's arrest “should be made with all respect to the dignity of former President Jair Messias Bolsonaro, without the use of handcuffs and without any media exposition.”

Bolsonaro’s aide Andriely Cirino confirmed to The Associated Press that the arrest took place around 6 a.m. on Saturday, only hours after de Moraes made the unexpected decision.

The former president was taken from his house in a gated community in the upscale Jardim Botanico neighborhood to the federal police headquarters, Cirino said.

De Moraes mentioned in his ruling a video published this week by Sen. Flávio Bolsonaro, one of the former president's sons, in which he egged on supporters to take to the streets in his father's defense.